21-year-old man injured in gang shooting

A drunken brawl between two alleged gangsters, who are believed to be linked to the same gang, turned into a shooting episode at about 1am on Saturday morning.

The shooting was the latest of three gang-related incidents in the Bay since Friday night.

The latest incident saw a 21-year-old man shot in the stomach during a fight while they were drinking at a house in Highfield Road in Schauderville.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said that both the injured man and the shooter were believed to be members of the Fatcats gang based in the Port Elizabeth northern areas.

“According to police information, the victim and the suspect were drinking together at a house in Highfield Road when an argument broke out between them.

About 20 minutes later, the two became embroiled in a physical altercation and the suspect pulled out a firearm and shot the victim in his stomach,” she said.

After the shooting, the suspect ran away.

“The victim was taken to hospital where he is being treated,” she said.

In another separate incident at about 11.30pm on Friday night, an 18-year old and his friend who are affiliated to the Kakdalers Gang were standing in front of a house in Chamois Street, Helenvale, when they were shot at.

“While they were standing outside the house, a man approached them and asked the teenagers for something. When the teenagers said that they did not have anything for him, he took out a firearm and fired two shots at one of them,” she said.

The 18-year-old was shot in the chest and arm while his friend escaped unscathed. “The suspect ran away after the shooting while the injured teenager was rushed to hospital.”

While members from the Port Elizabeth Flying Squad were rushing to the gang shooting, they passed a suspicious black VW Golf - with no registration plates - speeding away towards Standford Road.

“The members chased after the vehicle which turned into a pursuit that came to an end near Algoa Park when they forced the Golf to stop,” Naidu said.

“All three occupants inside the vehicle were arrested. A 9mm pistol, with ammunition, was also found inside the Golf.”Naidu added that all three suspects, aged between 22 and 28 years, were affiliated to the Nice Time Boys gang.

“The investigation is still underway to determine if the men are connected to the shooting that happened at about the same time they were spotted speeding away.”The firearm inside the vehicle was stolen in Plettenburg Bay in January 2017.

All three cases are being investigated by the Provincial Gang Investigation Unit.

Naidu said that all three would appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Monday.