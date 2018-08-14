EDITORIAL | Protect men in blue from leadership rot
This week prisoners escaped from the Mthatha police station after criminals brazenly held up staff at gunpoint – the second time in two weeks and the fourth station in the province to be attacked in 18 months.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.