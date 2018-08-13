i
Man shot dead in Schauderville

By Gareth Wilson - 13 August 2018
A Port Elizabeth man was gunned down in Lawler Street, Schauderville, at 6:50am on Sunday.

Earl Bruintjies, 34, was gunned down in the street by an unknown number of men.

Police spokeswoman colonel Priscilla Naidu said that police found Bruintjies body after receiving a phone call of a body in the street.

Naidu said that he was found lying on the pavement in front of a house.

“The deceased sustained a bullet wound to the head,” she said.

Nothing was stolen from Bruintjies during the incident and the motive remains unknown.

Naidu added that Bruintjies gang affiliation was unknown.

The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit has taken over the case. 

