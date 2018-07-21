Shootings, deaths linked to turf wars

Two men were killed and three were wounded in several gang related shootings in Helenvale over the past six days.

The latest shooting happened on Thursday evening when a 28-year-old man was shot in the arm and shoulder in a suspected gang-related walkby shooting.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the shooting had happened at 6pm while the man was standing in front of a house in Pienaar Street.

“The victim was standing inside the yard when two suspects approached him and started shooting. The suspects fled after firing several shots.

“The motive for the shooting is unknown.”

Naidu said that the gang affiliation of both victim and suspects was unknown.

This comes after a 19-year-old man and 20-year-old woman were wounded on Monday evening after apparently being innocently caught up in a gang-linked shooting.

The two were standing at the corner of Fichardt Street and Kobus Road in Helenvale when a gunman started shooting. Last Saturday night, Clevon Booysen, 26, and Chester Baartman, 20, were shot dead while standing in front of a house, also in Pienaar Street.

Asked about possible motives for the shootings, Naidu said they were believed to be part of a turf war between rival gangs in the area.

It remains unknown whether all the recent shootings are linked. All the cases have been taken over by the provincial gang investigation unit.