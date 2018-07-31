Alleged gangster arrested for shooting

A 32-year-old suspected gangster was arrested after he allegedly shot at three rival gangsters in a passing car.

The incident happened at the corner of Lingelihle Road and Strelitzia Avenue in Bethelsdorp at about 8:30am on Tuesday.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said three men, allegedly connected to the Goodfellas gang, were driving in Strelitzia Street when two men standing at the intersection started shooting at them.

“As the vehicle approached the intersection, one of the suspects pulled out a firearm and fired shots at the passing vehicle,” she said.

“The vehicle sped off and no one was injured. The police were alerted to the shooting and responded to the scene.”

Naidu said that on arrival, information was followed up and by 9am a suspect - allegedly affiliated to the Spotbouer gang - was arrested in a nearby street.

“The firearm has not been recovered,” she said.

The suspect is due to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate's Court on Thursday for attempted murder.