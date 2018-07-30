Bell rings on principal’s career
Leader with passion for specialised education to retire after decades of dedication to pupils
A monumental figure in specialised education is hanging up his hat this month, closing the chapter on an instrumental four-decade career in the niche sector, built on a foundation of passion and faith.
“Anyone can be taught how to do a job, it’s the passion that determines whether you will be any good at it,” Merryvale Special School principal Mario Engelbrecht said as he reflected on his 21 years at the school’s helm.
Engelbrecht, 62, will retire on July 31, having devoted the majority of his life to improving school environments and the teaching approach towards special needs or Elsen (education for learners with special educational needs) pupils in the province.
The deeply religious grandfather of two said he initially opted to become a priest, but uncertainty saw him join the army in 1978.
Shortly afterwards his life took another twist, however.
“I knew I wanted to work with children and preferably as a physical education teacher because I was a big fitness fanatic, but I was torn between that and being a priest.
“I prayed about it and asked the Lord to place me where he needed me. Soon after that the then principal of Westview High School came there looking for someone who would work well in a specialised teaching environment and my name was put forward.
“With that I realised this is where God wants me,” he said.
While daily challenges in specialised education were a given, Engelbrecht said the immense sense of satisfaction in seeing a pupil develop into a self-confident and self-sufficient individual continued to fuel his dedication.
“To see kids coming from public schools – where they were left on one side so they did not interfere with the class – to this school, where they are nurtured and where they blossom, is unlike anything you can imagine.
“Probably among my best memories is introducing an ‘acknowledgement evening’ for the children, where all the kids get a certificate,” he said.
“Whether it be for improved behaviour or whatever, that sense of pride, and seeing them looking for their family in the crowd, is overwhelming.
“I also introduced matric farewells and prefects, which has become a highlight for so many.”
One of the founding members of the SA National Association for Specialised Education (Sanase) in 1997, Engelbrecht said that while the department was beginning to realise the importance of prioritising Elsen pupils, decades of neglect still needed to be dealt with.
“As the chair of Sanase for the first six years we were steadily making progress, but the constant appointments and transfers made within the department broke those lines of communication and relationships built,” he said.
“A lack of understanding about specialised education from the said officials also affected progress.
“The slow appointment of non-teaching staff critical in this sector as well as the dire need for specialised schools in the province also need to be addressed.”
He said the Nelson Mandela Bay teaching district was comparatively fortunate in the province, boasting 14 specialised teaching schools, whereas areas of the former Uitenhage teaching district such as Humansdorp, Kirkwood and Graaff-Reinet had no facilities.
Department of education chief director: education social support services Sharon Maasdorp, who handles the inclusive education portfolio, said the department was sad to lose a transformed principal.
“Mario lived for inclusive specialised education, driven by passion and including all pupils regardless of culture or race,” Maasdorp said.
“He is the transformed principal that we [the department] are hoping for everywhere.
“He opened the doors of that formally all-white school to include every child.
“He is the anchor of Merryvale, never waiting for the department, always taking the initiative to ensure his pupils had the best chance of success.”
Engelbrecht said he was looking forward to spending his retirement focusing on his painting and music, being the lead singer and guitarist for two local bands – The Frogs and Die MAC Manne.
However, for the rest of the year, together with his wife Elna – who he described as his rock – he will be in Canada visiting his daughter and two grandchildren.