Bell rings on principal’s career

A monumental figure in specialised education is hanging up his hat this month, closing the chapter on an instrumental four-decade career in the niche sector, built on a foundation of passion and faith.

“Anyone can be taught how to do a job, it’s the passion that determines whether you will be any good at it,” Merryvale Special School principal Mario Engelbrecht said as he reflected on his 21 years at the school’s helm.

Engelbrecht, 62, will retire on July 31, having devoted the majority of his life to improving school environments and the teaching approach towards special needs or Elsen (education for learners with special educational needs) pupils in the province.

The deeply religious grandfather of two said he initially opted to become a priest, but uncertainty saw him join the army in 1978.

Shortly afterwards his life took another twist, however.

“I knew I wanted to work with children and preferably as a physical education teacher because I was a big fitness fanatic, but I was torn between that and being a priest.

“I prayed about it and asked the Lord to place me where he needed me. Soon after that the then principal of Westview High School came there looking for someone who would work well in a specialised teaching environment and my name was put forward.

“With that I realised this is where God wants me,” he said.

While daily challenges in specialised education were a given, Engelbrecht said the immense sense of satisfaction in seeing a pupil develop into a self-confident and self-sufficient individual continued to fuel his dedication.

“To see kids coming from public schools – where they were left on one side so they did not interfere with the class – to this school, where they are nurtured and where they blossom, is unlike anything you can imagine.

“Probably among my best memories is introducing an ‘acknowledgement evening’ for the children, where all the kids get a certificate,” he said.

“Whether it be for improved behaviour or whatever, that sense of pride, and seeing them looking for their family in the crowd, is overwhelming.

“I also introduced matric farewells and prefects, which has become a highlight for so many.”