Winter school won’t be lost in translation
Kirkwood principal to host first all-Afrikaans matric study camp
A humble Kirkwood high school principal is taking the lead and hosting the first Afrikaans departmental matric study camp for Nelson Mandela Bay schools, after increasing his school’s matric pass rate from 36% to 100% in a matter of five years.
