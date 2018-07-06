i
News

Book clubs a hit with Kouga pupils

Programme to improve reading skills to be rolled out to eight more schools after pilot phase enjoys resounding success

By Tremaine van Aardt - 06 July 2018

Programme to improve reading skills to be rolled out to eight more schools after pilot phase enjoys resounding success

This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.

Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
White winter: Snow arrives in the Cape!

Most Read

X