Maths lover passing on passion with app
Student helping pupils grasp concepts without 'studying'
An actuarial science master’s student returned to the Eastern Cape from her studies abroad to roll out her maths app, which will help pupils at two Uitenhage schools to visualise and understand maths.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.