Robbers target two homes in Despatch

Police are investigating two separate house robberies in Despatch on Thursday.

The first robbery happened at 1.30am when four men, two with firearms, forced open the kitchen door of a house in Boom Street, Despatch.

A couple was held up and the robbers stole a 32-inch plasma television set, laptop, tablet phone, three cellphones and bedding.

In another robbery, at about 3am, four men, some also with firearms and one with a panga, forced open the sliding door of a house in Hanekam Drive.

The home owner sustained a cut on the left arm.

The suspects stole a cellphone, tablet phone and a smart television.