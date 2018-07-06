Suspect arrested in connection with murder of elderly woman

A suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of an elderly woman in Kamma Park, Port Elizabeth.

Ann Smit, 86, was found lying in a pool of blood in her Martha Street house shortly after the May 28 attack.

She died in Greenacres Hospital last week from head injuries sustained in the assault.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said a 21-year-old man was arrested at about noon on Thursday.

“Detectives received information of the suspects whereabouts. The team of detectives went to a house in Missionvale where the suspect was believed to be hiding. The man was found and arrested inside the house,” Labans said.

Asked how he was linked to the murder, Labans said that forensic evidence on the scene positively linked the suspect to the murder and house robbery.

“One suspect is still outstanding and leads are being followed up to ensure his arrest. We are working around the clock to track down and arrest him,” Labans said.

Lorraine Neighbourhood Watch chairman Peter Graham welcomed the arrest.

“It is great news to hear that there has been arrest. Since the attack there have been several reported sightings and all leads were followed up with no success. At least now one of the attackers is behind bars. We are still patrolling the streets of the neighbourhood in the hope of finding the second the suspect,” he said.

“While this will not bring her [Smit] back it will at least give some comfort to the community, and her family, that justice will be served.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on charges of murder and house robbery on Monday.