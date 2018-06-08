Seven arrested for alleged hijacking

Seven people were arrested for allegedly hijacking a jikeleza taxi in KwaNobuhle, Uitenhage, on Thursday night.

According to police, the hijacking happened at about 8pm when the driver of a Mazda jikeleza taxi was forced to stopped in Matanzima Road in KwaNobuhle.

Police spokesman Sergeant Majola Nkohli said that a silver corsa bakkie with several people on the back started slowing down in front of the Mazda - forcing the car to stop.

“The men on the back of the bakkie signalled to the driver as if they wanted to get a lift in the jikeleza. As the bakkie slowed down, so did the Mazda,” he said.

“As the cars came to a halt in the street, two men jumped off the back of bakkie and approached the Mazda saying that they wanted a lift to the nearby Gunguluza area.”

The driver obliged and agreed to take the men.

En route, the two men hauled out firearms and demanded the driver and his girlfriend get out the car.

“They got out of the car and were left on the side of the road. The Mazda and the bakkie, which had been following them, both sped off from the scene,” he said.