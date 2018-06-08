Digby and the Lullaby to heat things up at Music Kitchen
Digby and the Lullaby are back at the Music Kitchen next week with another energetic presentation of their blend of indie-folk.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.