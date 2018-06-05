Armed guard robbed by men asking for directions

“As he stopped at the intersection while patrolling, a black Polo with two men inside pulled up alongside him.

"They leaned out of the car and asked for directions while exiting the Polo.

"When they were out of the Polo, the men pulled out firearms,” he said.

Beetge said the men also demanded that the guard open the driver's door, shooting into the car's window.

"The driver swung open the door to confront the men and was overpowered and pushed to the ground.”

Beetge said the suspects then stole the response officer's firearm and cellphone before speeding off in their Polo.

The attack comes less than two weeks after an Atlas Security official was ambushed while responding to an armed robbery at the Hotspot Sports Bar in Graaff-Reinet Road, Uitenhage.

The response officer was held at gunpoint within minutes of arriving and his firearm stolen.

The three robbers held him hostage along with staff as they robbed the bar.

The men then fled with his firearm and money in a quantum minibus that was parked outside.

Beetge warned motorists to avoid stopping to help people with directions.

“We caution all motorists to be wary and not to stop and assist anyone. It is a sad reality but we would rather people call us to investigate than to stop and get hurt or robbed.

"This includes people standing on or in the road trying to flag motorists down or even simply ask for directions,” he said.

The Fidelity ADT armed response officer was not injured during the incident.

A case of armed robbery is under investigation.