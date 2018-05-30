News

Slight injuries sustained

PE woman hijacked at gunpoint in driveway

Vehicle found abandoned in Glen Hurd

By Gareth Wilson - 30 May 2018
A Port Elizabeth woman was hijacked while leaving her home in Heythrop Drive, Linkside on Wednesday morning.

According to police, the abandoned vehicle was found shortly thereafter at about 9am in Ruth Street, Glenhurd.

Police spokesman Warrant Officer Alwin Labans said the incident took place just after 8am when a woman was walking to her car parked in the driveway of her house.

“She was in the process of getting ready to leave when two men approached and held her at gunpoint. Panicking, the woman hooted and her domestic worker ran outside and was  also confronted by the men,” Labans explained.

“Both women were then pushed aside and the suspects jumped into the vehicle before speeding off in the direction of  Newton Park.”

Labans said both woman sustained slight injuries from the incident.

“The abandoned vehicle was then found a short while later in the Glenhurd area," he said.

It is believed the vehicle hit the curb, forcing the hijackers to abandon it.

Labans said police members are still on the scene.

