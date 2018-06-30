Ex-lover arrested for young mom’s brutal murder

Finally, yesterday, they were told of her horrific death. Feni’s body was found early yesterday after detectives had spent 12 hours interrogating a 26-year-old man police referred to as her boyfriend, but who her family said was an ex-boyfriend.

Feni’s charred remains were found in bushes near Chalumna Street which borders the Swarkops River in Motherwell.

At 1am the man was arrested and charged for the murder. Detectives believe the motive was jealousy over other men in Feni’s life.

Yesterday, Feni’s shellshocked mother wept as she spoke of her daughter.

Thembakazi Jack, 40, said she had spent days searching for Azintle before she received the devastating news.

She said: “My daughter’s death is so painful. What he did to my daughter is so unbearable and cold.”

Jack said she had last seen her daughter as she was preparing to go to a party with her cousin, Andile Feni, 26. She had not returned and on Monday this week her family turned to the police for help.

“Since she left it was difficult for me,” Jack said. “I would wake up every morning and go to bushes, dumping sites, with hope that I’ll find her.”

She said it was difficult to sleep or sit around at home.

“I constantly checked my phone for messages or calls from her. “I don’t know how I’m going to tell her little sister and daughter.

“This is so painful to me, I’m deeply hurt and I so wish that justice can prevail.”