Mutilated body found
Body of 77-year-old found in bushes with ear and eye missing, police say
The badly mutilated body of a missing elderly woman was found dumped in the bushes on the outskirts of Motherwell.
The body of Lillian Mapukana, 77, was found at about 5pm on Wednesday, a day after she was reported missing by her family.
Police spokesman Captain Andre Beetge said Mapukana's body was found near the Monument Crossing in Motherwell - where the R335 and R334 roads meet.
Without going into graphic detail, it is safe to say that parts of her face were taken by the attacker.
She was last seen in Nkhonde Street, Motherwell, at midday on Monday while walking to nearby shops.
“At the time of the discovery, it was unknown that this was the missing woman. Her face was badly mutilated and pieces were clearly cut off,” Beetge said.
Officials on the scene said that Mapukana’s eye, ear and parts of her skin on her face were taken.
Beetge detectives only established on Thursday that the body was that of Mapukana.
“It was suspected that she was murdered at another location and her body dumped there. At this stage, more details remain unknown,” he said.
“The family identified her through items of her clothing due to the body being so mutilated.”
Beetge said that Mapukana’s 37-year-old niece had reported her missing on Tuesday.
Asked about the mutilation, Beetge said they were investigating all angles and the motive was unclear.
Anyone with information is urged to call Swartkops detectives on 041-408 8341 or 041-408 8318.
