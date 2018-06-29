Mutilated body found

She was last seen in Nkhonde Street, Motherwell, at midday on Monday while walking to nearby shops.

“At the time of the discovery, it was unknown that this was the missing woman. Her face was badly mutilated and pieces were clearly cut off,” Beetge said.

Officials on the scene said that Mapukana’s eye, ear and parts of her skin on her face were taken.

Beetge detectives only established on Thursday that the body was that of Mapukana.

“Without going into graphic detail, it is safe to say that parts of her face were taken by the attacker.”

“It was suspected that she was murdered at another location and her body dumped there. At this stage, more details remain unknown,” he said.