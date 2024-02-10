Premier opens rebuilt KwaNobuhle school
Pupils, community celebrate fresh start for Nkululeko Senior Secondary
The clatter of school shoes and the sounds of elated pupils could be heard in the newly built corridors of Nkululeko Senior Secondary School in KwaNobuhle on Friday.
Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane unveiled a cutting-edge building valued at R81m and dedicated to the pupils, staff, and parents in the hope of igniting a desire for education among the pupils...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.