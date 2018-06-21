News

Man arrested in PE after girlfriend's murder sentenced in Cape Town

By Aron Hyman - 21 June 2018
Nicola Pienaar-Vice
Nicola Pienaar-Vice
Image: Supplied

A man who fled to Port Elizabeth after murdering his pregnant girlfriend has been sentenced to 22 years after pleading guilty.

Nicola Pienaar-Vice‚ 28‚ worked for her mother Marlane‚ a psychologist in Paarl‚ as her assistant when she disappeared in January 2017.

Her body was found buried under rubble in the backyard of 33-year-old Jaco Oosthuizen’s parents’ house‚ where he lived for 25 days after she was reported missing by her mother.

At the time, it was reported  that Oosthuizen reportedly had a history of using drugs such as tik‚ mandrax and dagga.

Oosthuizen entered into a plea and sentencing deal with the state on Wednesday in the High Court in Cape Town.

He was arrested in Port Elizabeth after he drove there in Pienaar-Vice’s car‚ which he stole.

He originally told police he had dropped Pienaar-Vice in Oudtshoorn after they got into a fight.

But he later confessed to his mother‚ Marietjie‚ that he had murdered the young woman.

He then pointed out to police where he had buried her.

Latest Videos

Chilling tale of 28 hours lost at sea
Metro bid to break deadlock

Most Read

X