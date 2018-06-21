A man who fled to Port Elizabeth after murdering his pregnant girlfriend has been sentenced to 22 years after pleading guilty.

Nicola Pienaar-Vice‚ 28‚ worked for her mother Marlane‚ a psychologist in Paarl‚ as her assistant when she disappeared in January 2017.

Her body was found buried under rubble in the backyard of 33-year-old Jaco Oosthuizen’s parents’ house‚ where he lived for 25 days after she was reported missing by her mother.

At the time, it was reported that Oosthuizen reportedly had a history of using drugs such as tik‚ mandrax and dagga.

Oosthuizen entered into a plea and sentencing deal with the state on Wednesday in the High Court in Cape Town.

He was arrested in Port Elizabeth after he drove there in Pienaar-Vice’s car‚ which he stole.

He originally told police he had dropped Pienaar-Vice in Oudtshoorn after they got into a fight.

But he later confessed to his mother‚ Marietjie‚ that he had murdered the young woman.

He then pointed out to police where he had buried her.