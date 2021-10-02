Offences and their schedules vital for bail decisions, fair trial

It may be confusing to the layman, but “schedules”, as law professionals call them, are what determine an accused person’s right to bail — and ultimately a fair trial.



The scheduling of criminal offences forms part of the Criminal Procedure Act, which sets out a list of offences ranging from petty crime, such as theft, to more serious offences including rape and premeditated murder...