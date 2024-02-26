“The Explorer series came about as a result of brainstorming sessions when Weekend Post was being totally revamped — and now published on a Saturday morning as opposed to afternoon and evening — in 2003. The idea behind the Explorer travel pieces was to go completely off the beaten track and discover spots to visit, places to stay, eateries and so on that weren’t at all well known, if at all, except by locals.”
- Brett Adkins, Former Weekend Post features editor
TRIBUTE EDITION | Weekend Post calls it a wrap
It was the end of an era as the last edition of Weekend Post was published on February 24.
Join us as we take a walk down memory lane.
“It has formed part of the fabric of many people’s lives for many years, so we are very sad to say farewell to Weekend Post. It served our community well through the years, and is an iconic brand in the minds of many in Nelson Mandela Bay and the Eastern Cape. But at the same time we need to embrace change.”
- Ryan McGaw, Eastern Cape general manager of Arena
Colourful Eastern Cape icon Weekend Post hits the ...
It’s the end of an era as the last edition of Weekend Post prepares to roll off the press after nearly 80 years.
A newsroom that punched above its weight
Over the decades, Weekend Post adapted to the changing times, each era bringing a newsroom with its own flair and ...
Capturing history through the eyes of lensmen
A newspaper article is often only as good as the picture that accompanies it, and over the years Weekend Post has ...
McCabe magic produced a winner week after week
A holiday coinciding with the 1995 Rugby World Cup brought newspaper man Jeremy McCabe back to his home province of the ...
Team had time to develop stories without urgent daily deadline
Charmain Naidoo was Weekend Post’s managing editor from 2006 to 2010, and was instrumental in establishing the ...
Court cases that rocked the nation
Nelson Mandela Bay has over the years made it onto the national map for some of the biggest, most groundbreaking and ...
Fond memories of last separate newsroom
Weekend Post, a riveting end-of-the-week news and entertainment title punching above its weight for an unprecedented ...
To all the artists who enlivened this paper, take ...
Weekend Post became a stage for the arts over the years, showcasing home-grown talent, international actors and singing ...
Let’s all say cheers to the City Slukker
The final exit of Weekend Post from the print media stage leaves a bittersweet aftertaste, reminiscent of many a ...
Visionary fashion editor at the centre of it all
Innovation. Inspiration. Attitude. Barbara Robertson brought this and more to Nelson Mandela Bay’s buzzing fashion ...
Events with edge
From cutting-edge designs and the models that made them soar, to whimsical weddings and more, Weekend Post staged ...
Cheers to unforgettable wine journey in Weekend Post
Eastern Cape people love wine, and wine people love the Eastern Cape.
Bumpy road to adventure
Of all the wonderful trips my boys and I have done, one of the best was when we went to Kouga Wilderness, and went ...
Explorer series captured life off the beaten track
Engaging and sumptuously illustrated travel writing was an important part of Weekend Post’s reader offering every ...
“Beyond its role as a chronicler of events, our newspaper has been a catalyst for change, sparking conversations, challenging assumptions and holding power to account.”
- Rochelle de Kock, Weekend Post editor
Sad farewell to our dear old friend
Today, with heavy hearts and a profound sense of gratitude, we bid farewell to this beloved newspaper.
Press has now stopped for the last time
There are only two good reasons for a newspaper editor to yell “stop the press” — breaking news or fixing a bad ...
“The Post’s demise will leave a huge hole in my Saturdays. Perhaps I will keep the features supplement that will be inserted in the Friday Herald to read on a Saturday.”
- Susan Stead, Mount Croix
LETTER | Post’s demise will leave a huge hole on ...
My association with Weekend Post goes back to my childhood and I have certainly read almost every edition of the paper ...
LETTER | Saturday morning ritual will never be ...
It’s with a heavy heart that I must bid adieu to my Saturday early morning companion.
LETTER | A newspaper for the people of Nelson ...
As an avid newspaper reader, I got to know The Herald and Weekend Post, both of which very soon became my newspapers of ...
LETTER | Media personality Buli G graced Saturday ...
The end of the Weekend Post era has brought up so many memories for me.
“A few years back, before technology provided sports followers with endless ways to obtain information, Weekend Post was a must-have publication for sports fans in the Eastern Cape. Weekend Post’s exit, after an entertaining innings played over many seasons, will come as a punch to the gut for loyal readers.”
- George Byron, sports writer
Time for final Post after long innings
Two events that made banner front page headlines in the Sport Final edition of the Weekend Post during the 1980s were ...
Former sports editor Stan Terblanche takes a walk ...
The decision by Arena Holdings to close down the Weekend Post will come as a shock to many — especially “old-timers” ...
