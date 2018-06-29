The Western Cape police have found a body believed to be that of missing psychologist Diane Nelson.

“The body of a 49-year-old woman was discovered on Table Mountain [on Thursday]‚” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andre Traut.

He said police were investigating circumstances surrounding Nelson’s death.

An inquest docket has been opened‚ he said.

Nelson went missing on Saturday and her abandoned car was discovered parked outside Cecilia Forest the same night‚ reportedly with many of her valuables inside.

She was a resident of Claremont in the southern suburbs and was a therapist at the Crescent Clinic in the area. Nelson was reported missing after having last been seen at 8pm on Saturday.

