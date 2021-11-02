IEC says it’s not to blame for poor voter turnout, set to release final results on Thursday

The Electoral Commission (IEC) says it is not responsible for the poor voter turnout in the 2021 local government elections, saying it predicted this three months ago.

The turnout is estimated at 47%, the lowest since 1994.

Providing an update from the national results centre in Pretoria on Tuesday, the commission condemned attacks levelled against it.

“The commission would like to call upon all leaders of political parties to act and speak responsibly as the result collation process unfolds. As you will recall, the commission had anticipated the prospect of a lower voter turnout in July and approached the Constitutional Court. Nonetheless, the commission implemented an extensive education and communication campaign to ensure voters turned out to vote.

“This included educational programmes that assured voters it would be safe to be at a voting station. Furthermore, it is important to realise voter turnout is a multifaceted phenomenon influenced by different factors,” said the commission’s CEO Sy Mamabolo.