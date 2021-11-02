DA holds on to Nelson Mandela Bay Ward 40

The DA has retained the hotly contested Ward 40 in Nelson Mandela Bay.

Jason Grobbelaar will get to serve for a second term.

The DA won the ward by 714 votes, after receiving 3,131 votes. The ANC came second with 2,417 votes.

Ward 40 includes Seaview, Greenbushes, Van Stadens and Kuyga.

Grobbelaar said he was excited about returning to council.

“Now the fight to win the metro starts,” he said.

Grobbelaar said the results from the Kuyga voting stations took time to be counted.

“I haven’t slept in 36 hours but I knew that while I was in government we brought services to Kuyga.

“Kuyga was unstable but we managed to stabilise the electricity situation because it was overloaded.

“We electrified informal settlements in the community.

“The work continues and we’ll build on what we’ve already done,” he said.

HeraldLIVE