01 October 2021

NEWS AND OPINION

We have put together in one place everything you need to stay abreast ahead of the Local Government Elections on November 1.

News

IFP promises integrity and better services as it launches election ...

The core message of the IFP manifesto includes having leaders of integrity who will provide electricity, water, housing ...

Zimasa Matiwane
Reporter
News

Flying fists, missing names and The Giraffe in Nelson Mandela Bay ...

Glitches, party hoppers and a fist fight — the Independent Electoral Commission has released its councillor candidate ...

By Nomazima Nkos and Yolanda Palezweni
News

Marlon Daniels not returning to council as his focus shifts to national ...

Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels will not return to the Nelson Mandela Bay council as he turns his focus to ...

By Yolanda Palezweni
News

Mfana tops the Nelson Mandela Bay’s ANC PR list

Lehlohonolo Mfana, a former sports, recreation, arts and culture political head, has topped the ANC councillor ...

By Nomazima Nkosi
News

Madaka tops Nelson Mandela Bay's EFF PR list

Former EFF Bay chair Amandlangawethu Madaka has topped the party’s proportional representative (PR) list ahead of the ...

By Nomazima Nkosi
News

'Administrative glitch' sees Khusta Jack's name left off IEC list

The name of Abantu Integrity Movement’s mayoral candidate, Khusta Jack, does not appear on the councillor candidate ...

By Michael Kimberley
News

Knysna mayor return to ANC ahead of polls

In a surprise move, Knysna mayor Elrick van Aswegen has deserted COPE for the ANC.

Naziziphiwo Buso
Digital reporter
News

Parties share how they would stem rampant vandalism

In the first of a series of articles, with the municipal elections looming, we ask political parties how they would ...

By Michael Kimberley
News

COPE councillor Siyasanga Sijadu jumping ship

Nelson Mandela Bay COPE councillor Siyasanga Sijadu is jumping ship, appearing high up on the DA's councillor candidate ...

Nomazima Nkosi
Senior council reporter
News

Ramaphosa attacks DA's record in Tshwane as he tries to win back the ...

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa launched an attack on how the DA runs the city of Tshwane, as he called on voters to ...

Kgothatso Madisa
Journalist
News

Jobs, jobs, jobs: Ramaphosa says ANC will focus on employment in next five ...

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that job creation will be the ANC's priority should it be voted in to run ...

Mawande AmaShabalala
Political journalist
News

Mbeki, Motlanthe attend ANC election manifesto launch as party tries to ...

ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the party chose Tshwane to launch the manifesto because "we really need ...

Kgothatso Madisa
Journalist
News

WATCH LIVE | ANC launches local government election manifesto

The ANC is on Monday launching its local government election manifesto at Church Square in Tshwane.

By TimesLIVE
News

Ramaphosa to incoming ANC councillors: ‘We are going to cook you’

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa wants his party's young councillor candidates to emulate Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's ...

Andisiwe Makinana
Political correspondent
News

I still need time to recover, says Bhanga

Advice from a psychologist within the next week will determine whether Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga will be ...

By Yolanda Palezweni
News

DA manifesto focuses on change

Vote for the DA to get things done.

Yolanda Palezweni
Politics Reporter
News

Help for legal immigrants, cash for councils and illegals deported: ...

“Let me be very clear... I want the people of the world to come to SA in all the municipalities we will govern, but ...

Aphiwe Deklerk
Political reporter
News

Candidate registrations can proceed, after Constitutional Court ruling

The ConCourt has dismissed the DA’s application to declare the reopening of the candidate registration process by the ...

Nonkululeko Njilo
Reporter
News

Political parties bring out the big guns

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is up for grabs.

By Nomazima Nkosi and Devon Koen
News

IEC pleased with voter registration weekend numbers

The Electoral Commission of SA on Sunday said it was pleased with how day two of the voter registration weekend ...

Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
News

EFF demands IEC take action against 'political intolerance' in KZN

EFF leader Julius Malema will be laying a complaint of political intolerance with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) ...

Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
News

ConCourt judgment in IEC, DA matter to be handed down on Monday

The Constitutional Court will on Monday hand down judgment on whether the decision of the Electoral Commission of SA ...

Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
News

Parties have until Tuesday to register candidates for local polls

Political parties have until Tuesday to register candidates for the upcoming local government elections.

By Nomazima Nkosi
News

'We have nothing to hide': Godrich Gardee on EFF campaign funding

EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee says the party’s books are open for audit to establish where it received funds for ...

Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
News

‘The ANC will not collapse in my hands,’ vows Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday said he believes that the upcoming local government election are going to unite ...

Amanda Khoza
Presidency reporter
Read more

MANIFESTOS

News

Local Government Elections 2021: ANC manifesto

Here is the ANC's Local Government Elections 2021 manifesto:

News

Local Government Elections 2021: DA manifesto

Here is the DA's Local Government Elections 2021 manifesto:

News

Local Government Elections 2021: EFF manifesto

Here is the EFF's Local Government Elections 2021 manifesto:

News

Local Government Elections 2021: GOOD manifesto

Here is GOOD's Local Government Elections 2021 manifesto:

Read more

COALITION GOVERNMENTS: A DISCUSSION

Coalition governments in Nelson Mandela Bay over the last five years: participatory democracy or a hindrance to progress?

CHECK YOUR REGISTRATION

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.