We have put together in one place everything you need to stay abreast ahead of the Local Government Elections on November 1.
IFP promises integrity and better services as it launches election ...
The core message of the IFP manifesto includes having leaders of integrity who will provide electricity, water, housing ...
Flying fists, missing names and The Giraffe in Nelson Mandela Bay ...
Glitches, party hoppers and a fist fight — the Independent Electoral Commission has released its councillor candidate ...
Marlon Daniels not returning to council as his focus shifts to national ...
Patriotic Alliance councillor Marlon Daniels will not return to the Nelson Mandela Bay council as he turns his focus to ...
Mfana tops the Nelson Mandela Bay’s ANC PR list
Lehlohonolo Mfana, a former sports, recreation, arts and culture political head, has topped the ANC councillor ...
Madaka tops Nelson Mandela Bay's EFF PR list
Former EFF Bay chair Amandlangawethu Madaka has topped the party’s proportional representative (PR) list ahead of the ...
'Administrative glitch' sees Khusta Jack's name left off IEC list
The name of Abantu Integrity Movement’s mayoral candidate, Khusta Jack, does not appear on the councillor candidate ...
Knysna mayor return to ANC ahead of polls
In a surprise move, Knysna mayor Elrick van Aswegen has deserted COPE for the ANC.
Parties share how they would stem rampant vandalism
In the first of a series of articles, with the municipal elections looming, we ask political parties how they would ...
COPE councillor Siyasanga Sijadu jumping ship
Nelson Mandela Bay COPE councillor Siyasanga Sijadu is jumping ship, appearing high up on the DA's councillor candidate ...
Ramaphosa attacks DA's record in Tshwane as he tries to win back the ...
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa launched an attack on how the DA runs the city of Tshwane, as he called on voters to ...
Jobs, jobs, jobs: Ramaphosa says ANC will focus on employment in next five ...
President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised that job creation will be the ANC's priority should it be voted in to run ...
Mbeki, Motlanthe attend ANC election manifesto launch as party tries to ...
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said the party chose Tshwane to launch the manifesto because "we really need ...
WATCH LIVE | ANC launches local government election manifesto
The ANC is on Monday launching its local government election manifesto at Church Square in Tshwane.
Ramaphosa to incoming ANC councillors: ‘We are going to cook you’
ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa wants his party's young councillor candidates to emulate Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's ...
I still need time to recover, says Bhanga
Advice from a psychologist within the next week will determine whether Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Nqaba Bhanga will be ...
Help for legal immigrants, cash for councils and illegals deported: ...
“Let me be very clear... I want the people of the world to come to SA in all the municipalities we will govern, but ...
Candidate registrations can proceed, after Constitutional Court ruling
The ConCourt has dismissed the DA’s application to declare the reopening of the candidate registration process by the ...
IEC pleased with voter registration weekend numbers
The Electoral Commission of SA on Sunday said it was pleased with how day two of the voter registration weekend ...
EFF demands IEC take action against 'political intolerance' in KZN
EFF leader Julius Malema will be laying a complaint of political intolerance with the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) ...
ConCourt judgment in IEC, DA matter to be handed down on Monday
The Constitutional Court will on Monday hand down judgment on whether the decision of the Electoral Commission of SA ...
Parties have until Tuesday to register candidates for local polls
Political parties have until Tuesday to register candidates for the upcoming local government elections.
'We have nothing to hide': Godrich Gardee on EFF campaign funding
EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee says the party’s books are open for audit to establish where it received funds for ...
‘The ANC will not collapse in my hands,’ vows Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Saturday said he believes that the upcoming local government election are going to unite ...
Local Government Elections 2021: ANC manifesto
Here is the ANC's Local Government Elections 2021 manifesto:
Local Government Elections 2021: DA manifesto
Here is the DA's Local Government Elections 2021 manifesto:
Local Government Elections 2021: EFF manifesto
Here is the EFF's Local Government Elections 2021 manifesto:
Local Government Elections 2021: GOOD manifesto
Here is GOOD's Local Government Elections 2021 manifesto:
Coalition governments in Nelson Mandela Bay over the last five years: participatory democracy or a hindrance to progress?
