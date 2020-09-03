Government employees applied for R350 Covid-19 relief grant: minister

Social development minister Lindiwe Zulu has told parliament that some government employees may have applied for the special Covid-19 social relief of distress grant meant for the poor and unemployed.

Zulu revealed this while issuing a warning that the government was coming for its employees who benefited from the scheme, announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to bring relief to the poor whose poverty was amplified by the lockdown.

“The message to those people is that we will do everything to make sure that we get that money back,” she said on Wednesday.

“I was the minister who went in public and said it is very annoying, actually, to find that there are people who are working for government, who know that they are receiving something, who are applying for the R350 grant, and they shouldn't have applied for the R350,” she said.

“When you look at the 8 million applications and 5 million people that have been approved and have been paid, you can see that there is a very small margin of people that were able to penetrate into the system and get the R350.”