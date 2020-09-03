News

Stage 4 load-shedding to continue on Thursday

By TimesLIVE - 03 September 2020
Eskom has confirmed that stage 4 load-shedding will continue from 8am on Thursday.
Eskom has confirmed that stage 4 load-shedding will continue from 8am on Thursday.
Image: 123rf.com/Prapan Ngawkeaw

Brace for another day of stage 4 load-shedding.

Embattled power utility Eskom on Wednesday night confirmed that the stage 4 rotational power cuts would continue on Thursday from 8am to 10pm due to "continuing severe generation supply constraints".

Stage 4 was originally put in place from 4pm on Wednesday.

Eskom said the constrained power supply was due to "multiple unit breakdowns" and extra demand "as a result of the cold weather".

TimesLIVE

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Bosasa hampers, flowers sent to minister Nomvula Mokonyane and her PA, says ...
Cops accused of killing Nathaniël Julies to remain in custody pending legal ...

Most Read

X