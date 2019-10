John Steenhuisen has been elected as the DA's new parliamentary leader.

DA's Parliamentary Caucus chair Annelie Lotriet said the position was uncontested with only one nomination.

"The DA’s Parliamentary Caucus looks forward to working with Mr Steenhuisen and he can be assured of our support," said Lotriet.

Steenhuisen, stopped being the party's chief whip after Mmusi Maimane resigned from the DA last week.