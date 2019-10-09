Parliamentary officials accused of protecting managers over suicide saga

But DA chief whip John Steenhuisen and his deputy Jacques Julius immediately attacked Masondo, accusing him of "cherry-picking" the recommendations of the PSC and sacrificing Sithole as "the fall guy", while protecting Phindela and Tyawa.

"I get the impression from Mr Masondo that he's wishing to focus on Mr Sithole and gloss over the other recommendations made against the other office bearers in this particular report - and I think it would be wrong to do that," said Steenhuisen.

"I don't think it would be appropriate for the executive authority to cherry-pick recommendations made in this report that suit them or individuals that they favour … I don't think it's correct that, without any form of inquiry, we're now prepared to absolve certain individuals and conduct certain processes against others."

Masondo did not rebut Steenhuisen in detail and simply said "there was no cherry-picking".

Tsenoli, when Steenhuisen pressed them on the issue, said they could not be expected to "swallow" the PSC recommendations as presented to them. This was despite the fact that they have been sitting on the PSC report since April - about seven months.

"Let's look at those recommendations as recommendations. If we vary them for whatever reason, we will account for varying them. But it's a responsibility we have, because we understand the dynamics in the institution and what we have to achieve as guided by yourselves," said Tsenoli.

"If we simply swallow all the recommendations as they are, even when we know otherwise, it will also not display appropriate rationale for managing things such as these."

ANC MPs came out in support of Masondo and Tsenoli, with the committee giving them until the end of November to come back with a progress report on the matter.