Three arrested after robbers target neighbouring houses

Three men were arrested after they allegedly attempted to rob neighbouring residents.
Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the men were arrested on Friday morning shortly after the incidents in Mbeki Crescent, Masangwana Village, New Brighton.
“At about 10am, the complainant was sitting in his driveway with his wife while builders were busy with renovations to his house.
“He noticed a white Quantum minibus where four males alighted.
“Two of them entered his yard and the other two went next door.”
Naidu said the couple were forced at gunpoint into the house where cash and cellphones were stolen.
Cellphones were also taken from the house next door.
“The driver of the minibus sped off when he saw the police vehicle.
“Members were dropped off at the scene while the driver chased after the minibus.
“The driver, aged 29, was arrested.
“Public order policing members also arrested a 28-year-old male, found hiding in the backyard.
“He was [allegedly] found in possession of a firearm.”
She said the 28-year-old already had a pending case of attempted murder of a police official as well as a vehicle hijacking allegedly committed in October 2023.
“While investigators were busy at the scene, information was received that a third suspect was hiding nearby.
“He was found hiding in a wardrobe in a house.
“The stolen cellphones were [allegedly] found in his possession.
“The suspect was arrested for the murder of eight people and attempted murder of three more in Maqanda Street in January 2023 and was released in January 2024 as the case against him was withdrawn.”
The men were detained on a charge of robbery while a charge of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition was added against the 28-year-old.
The men appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday.
