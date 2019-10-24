JUST IN | Mmusi Maimane resigns from DA, parliament

Mmusi Maimane has resigned from the DA and parliament.

Maimane, announced his latest resignation in a tweet, and thanked “the people of this country for your faith in our nation”.

This after he on Wednesday announced that he was stepping down as DA leader, but would continue as an MP and leader of parliament.

“Despite my best efforts, perhaps the DA is not the DA is not the best vehicle which is suited to take forward the vision of building one South Africa,” he said on Wednesday.

“And therefore it is with great sadness that in order to continue this fight for the vision I strongly believe in and the country I so dearly love I will today step down as leader of the DA.

“I will continue my role as the parliamentary leader if the party makes that decision until the end of the year after which I strongly believe the party must in fact go to congress in order to elect new leaders.”