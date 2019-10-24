DA MPs say Maimane cannot continue leading party in parliament
The DA parliamentary caucus is on Thursday set to declare a leadership vacancy, effectively booting Mmusi Maimane out of his role as the head of the main opposition party in parliament.
On Wednesday, Maimane announced his resignation as DA leader, plunging the party into chaos. He said, however, that he would remain in his role in parliament until the end of the year.
“Despite my best efforts, perhaps the DA is not the best vehicle to take forward the fight for one SA for all,” Maimane said in his resignation speech.
It is this statement that has left many of the party’s MPs furious.
“He cannot say such a thing about the party and expect to continue in his role in parliament. That’s madness,” said one senior MP.
Mmusi Maimane resigned as the leader of the DA on Wednesday October 23 2019 after a relatively short time in charge. While his political future remains uncertain, we take a look back at his tenure at the DA.
It is understood that a vacancy will be declared on Thursday followed by a call for nominations for the leadership.
An election is likely to take place next week, with chief whip John Steenhuisen the early front-runner to take over the leadership of the official opposition party in parliament.
Another senior MP said Maimane is unlikely to attend the meeting.
“I honestly believe he won’t even come. The caucus is absolutely furious with him. I don’t think they will even let him in if he comes. So, I expect that the caucus will declare a vacancy and call for nominations,” the MP said.