DA MPs say Maimane cannot continue leading party in parliament

The DA parliamentary caucus is on Thursday set to declare a leadership vacancy, effectively booting Mmusi Maimane out of his role as the head of the main opposition party in parliament.

On Wednesday, Maimane announced his resignation as DA leader, plunging the party into chaos. He said, however, that he would remain in his role in parliament until the end of the year.

“Despite my best efforts, perhaps the DA is not the best vehicle to take forward the fight for one SA for all,” Maimane said in his resignation speech.

It is this statement that has left many of the party’s MPs furious.

“He cannot say such a thing about the party and expect to continue in his role in parliament. That’s madness,” said one senior MP.