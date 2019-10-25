Is this the man who will save the DA from itself?

PREMIUM

The DA is heading for yet another leadership contest in a bid to fill vacancies created by Mmusi Maimane’s shock resignation on Wednesday.



In a statement following Thursday’s federal executive meeting, DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said a federal council meeting would be convened as soon as practically possible to elect an interim leader, as well as a federal chairperson to replace Athol Trollip...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.