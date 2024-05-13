Rescue dog Zack hurt while finding signs of life in George rubble
The overwhelming task of trying to save the lives of workers trapped in the collapsed building site in George has taken its toll on hundreds of rescue personnel — in all their forms.
K9 unit dog Zack has also been hospitalised after tirelessly scouring the disaster site in Victoria Street for signs of life under the rubble...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.