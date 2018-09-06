Politics

Second youngest DA councillor sworn in to replace Mbulelo Manyati

By Nomazima Nkosi - 06 September 2018
Councillor Lutho Sokudela, 23, replaces former DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati
The DA swore in their second youngest councillor in Nelson Mandela Bay on Thursday ahead of Friday’s council meeting.

Councillor Lutho Sokudela, 23, replaces former DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati who was dismissed by the party after he sided with the opposition in a no-confidence motion against council speaker Jonathan Lawack at the August 27 council meeting.

DA Eastern Cape leader Nqaba Bhanga said the party was committed to empowering South Africa’s youth.

Sokudela, a student at Nelson Mandela University, is currently studying towards a psychology degree and in 2016 served in the SRC.

“I am honoured and humbled to have been given this opportunity. I embrace this immense responsibility in the knowledge that I form part of a coalition government that is taking Nelson Mandela Bay forward,” Sokudela said.

Bhanga said proper processes were followed when the DA removed Manyati.

“Our processes are firm and swift and we take quick decisions. The ANC used Mr Manyati and left him out in the cold and alone in the dark,” Bhanga said.

