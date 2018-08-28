Mongameli Bobani becomes Nelson Mandela Bay’s new mayor
A new Nelson Mandela Bay coalition government was elected on Monday night as opposition parties, with the help of DA councillor Mbulelo Manyati, booted out mayor Athol Trollip.
This article is reserved for registered HeraldLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.