Former Springbok winger and SuperSport presenter Ashwin Willemse said on Thursday he was not aware of his commentary contract expiring with the pay-channel.

SuperSport announced on Thursday that Willemse‚ who was at the heart of a studio walkout that involved former Springboks Nick Mallett and Naas Botha after a Super Rugby match between the Lions and the Brumbies at Ellis Park on May 19‚ would not be back on air.

“You are calling me in regards with something that I haven't read and I don't know what you're talking about‚” Willemse told TimesLIVE.

Through a statement from their communication co-ordinator Sandile Luthuli‚ SuperSport confirmed that Willemse's contract with the pay-channel has expired and he will not be back on air.