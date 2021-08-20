SA records 13,672 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, with KZN hardest hit

KwaZulu-Natal was the hardest-hit province in terms of new Covid-19 infections, figures from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) showed on Thursday.

The province recorded 3,911 cases in the past 24 hours, ahead of the Western Cape which recorded 3,707 cases, Gauteng with 1,579 and the Eastern Cape with 1,436.

In total across SA, there were 13,672 Covid-19 cases recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative national tally to 2,652,652.

The NICD said that, according to health department figures, there were 317 Covid-19 related deaths recorded in the past day, meaning that there have been 78,694 fatalities recorded to date.