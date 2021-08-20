Illegal farm dams in firing line

Department pinpoints 17 structures being used to store ‘stolen’ water meant for nearly empty Kouga Dam

About 17 large farm dams — all allegedly illegally built — have been identified by the department of water and sanitation for urgent intervention as the Bay edges closer to day zero.



The dams were built on farms bordering the Kouga River and its tributaries and possibly play a part in stopping maximum flow to the Kouga Dam. The dam feeds Gamtoos Valley farmers and the towns of Hankey, Patensie, Loerie and Thornhill, all in the Kouga municipality, as well as the Kariega township of KwaNobuhle in Nelson Mandela Bay...