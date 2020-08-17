GirlCode ideals fit in with young PE women’s values

Two Port Elizabeth women have been elected to join the new board of advisors for South African non-profit organisation GirlCode.

Nonkululeko Tsita and Neroshnee Rangasamy join five other women leaders set to steer the NPO’s quest to empower young women to succeed in science, technology, engineering and mathematics-related [STEM] careers.

Tsita, the deputy director of costing at the Nelson Mandela University’s financial management department, said the task fitted in well with her drive to uplift women.

She said she hoped to use her position to extend GirlCode initiatives to reach and benefit deserving young women in the Eastern Cape.

“Empowering young girls and women is something I’ve dedicated myself to,” Tsita said.

“Having grown up in the rural areas myself, I know how disconnected people in rural areas can be from what happens in the city, so I have been assisting young women with empowerment opportunities.

“These range from access to applications into university to bursary opportunities and work opportunities.”

Tsita said she was presented with the opportunity to apply for the GirlCode advisory board at a time when she sought a platform to extend her work in women empowerment.

“With government now shifting towards introducing coding in schools, I have been curious about how I can add value, so GirlCode seemed to be the perfect platform to work through to uplift young girls and women,” she said.

With her financial expertise, Tsita said she looked forward to adding value to the NPO’s financial overview.

She said she had been inspired by the fact that the NPO was founded by young women.

GirlCode was co-founded by Zandile Mkhwanazi, Jeanette Theu and Tinyiko Simbine in 2013 and has been empowering young girls and women through technology since 2014.

The organisation’s vision is to impact 10-million women across Africa by 2030, starting with getting young girls interested in STEM and partnering with the public sector and various organisations to provide the tools for women to succeed.

Port Elizabeth-born Rangasamy, who serves as a director at Accenture Netherlands, said her involvement with GirlCode fell in line with her values and belief in lifting other women up as she climbed the ladder of success.

She said she looked forward to not only serving as a role model but to support the organisation’s growth.

“As a young leader, I personally believe in sending the elevator down,” she said.

“Therefore, my involvement spans more than just serving as a role model, but also supports the future growth ambition of GirlCode to impact 10-million women across Africa by 2030.

“Leveraging my international and South African network, coupled with my international experience, I look forward to my collaboration with GirlCode to create awareness, access to education and opportunities for girls to pursue a career trajectory in technology or STEM.”

Rangasamy moved to the Netherlands in 2011.

Passionate about the inclusion of women in technology and diversity, she was recently nominated in the 2020 Tech Playmaker Awards in the role model category and previously as a global emerging talent in the TechWomen100 awards.

GirlCode visits primary and high schools to teach girls about coding and technology. The organisation also extends to universities through its various programmes.

