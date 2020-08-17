COPE internal struggles revealed as councillor removed, reinstated

PREMIUM

Divisions within COPE in Nelson Mandela Bay have been laid bare with the party’s lone councillor in the metro, Siyasanga Sijadu, losing her job and being reinstated within the space of two days.



Bay acting city manager Mvuleni Mapu, in a letter to the IEC dated August 12 2020, declared a vacancy after COPE’s regional constituency committee secretary, Thembekile Jonga, wrote to him saying that Sijadu would be removed as PR councillor with immediate effect...

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.