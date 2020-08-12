Covid-19 deaths hit 466 in nine days, amid fears that toll may be under-reported

Over the last nine days, 466 people have died in the Eastern Cape as a result of Covid-19.

This was revealed by premier Oscar Mabuyane in his weekly press briefing in East London on Tuesday.

At the same time, DA MPL Jane Cowley has accused the department of health of under-reporting deaths in the province.

Cowley said her question, on just how many people had died from Covid-19, followed the revelation by the South African Medical Research Council that there were 7,597 “excess deaths” recorded in the Eastern Cape between June 6 and July 28.

She said excess deaths were defined as deaths which occurred in excess of what would normally be expected, based on historical figures.

Mabuyane said the 466 deaths took the province’s death toll to 2,255.

“Age, comorbidities in diabetes, hypertension, HIV, asthma, cardiac diseases, cancer and obesity all contribute to this sharp rise in the mortality rate.

“Among the deceased are 85 health-care workers who’ve been on the front line saving the lives of people in our health-care facilities,” he said.

Mabuyane also referred to renowned paediatric cardiologist Lungile Pepeta, who succumbed to Covid-19 related complications on Friday.

“The relentless virus struck at the heart of the medical fraternity and took the life of Professor Lungile Pepeta.

“What pains me the most about his sudden passing is I was in constant communication with him and he was confident he would beat the virus,” Mabuyane said.

More than 5,000 health-care workers in the province have tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Mabuyane said Covid-19 had struck at the very heart of the state’s efforts “of using the best human capital to accelerate socioeconomic development”.

“I say this because of Professor Pepeta, [whose death] follows [the death] of Dr [Monde] Mnyande, who was a board member at the Coega IDZ [industrial development zone] and one of our commissioners in the planning commission.

“The passing of Rev Dr Elizabeth Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni is also an example,” he said.