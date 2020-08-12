Defiant Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillors outed

PREMIUM

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is going after its councillors who defied the party by supporting the appointment of housing director Mvuleni Mapu as Nelson Mandela Bay’s acting city manager.



About five weeks after the June 29 special council meeting, the party’s provincial leaders were finally given the names of the dissident councillors — but not without flexing some muscle...

