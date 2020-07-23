Rev Dr Chabula-Nxiweni ‘devoted her life to helping others’

PREMIUM

A life dedicated to serving the poorest of the poor.



That is how the children of the late Rev Dr Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni described their mother, who was fondly remembered on Thursday as being a mother to many through her courageous service in the medical sector, spanning 34 years. ..

