News

Rev Dr Chabula-Nxiweni ‘devoted her life to helping others’

PREMIUM
By Zipo-zenkosi Ncokazi - 23 July 2020

A life dedicated to serving the poorest of the poor.    

That is how the children of the late Rev Dr Mamisa Chabula-Nxiweni described their mother, who was fondly remembered on Thursday as being a mother to many through her courageous service in the medical sector, spanning 34 years.  ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

Return to school in South Africa and the socio-economic impact of disruptions ...
Gale force winds and heavy rain make Cape Town unbearable for some

Most Read

X