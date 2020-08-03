Mthethwa announces second wave of relief funding for artists, sports stars

The government has announced a second wave of Covid-19 relief funding for athletes and artists — with those who qualify getting R2,200 a month for three months.

Sports, arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa announced on Monday that the money will be paid to qualifying practitioners for September, October and November.

He said the relief amount was set at R2,200, using the rationale of the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) payment rate structure of R95 to R100 a day.

Only individuals who rely solely on income generated from participating in sports, arts, culture and heritage activities are eligible for the relief. These are people who are dependent on gigs, freelancers and independent contractors, and on sport activities.

Practitioners will be required to submit compliance documents, such as a valid South African ID document, proof of income earned through their work in the sector — including signed contracts, bank statements, municipal trading permits, and so on — and a valid tax clearance certificate, or tax number for those who are tax-exempt.