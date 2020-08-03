Scientists offer six proposals to limit boozing after alcohol ban is lifted

The SA Medical Research Council (SAMRC) has put forward six proposals to limit the availability of alcohol — and reduce hospital trauma cases — once the booze ban is lifted.

The council's Prof Charles Parry unpacked the basket of measures during an interview on radio 702 on Monday. Parry and council president Prof Glenda Gray urged the government to review the alcohol ban, during an interview with Business Day TV on Friday.

A fresh ban on the sale of alcohol was announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa, in addition to a night curfew, to reduce alcohol-related trauma cases at hospitals and free up beds to treat possible Covid-19 patients.

Gauteng premier David Makhura last week reported a 57% occupation rate with 5,500 patients using the 9,576 public hospital beds available in the province. Western Cape premier Alan Winde reported a 71% occupancy rate of hospital beds in Cape Town.