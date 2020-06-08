No more playing, eating outside during lunch is the new normal at school

Eating in classrooms and no playtime during breaks will be the new normal at school, said a principal.

At Thohoyandou Primary School in Atteridgeville, Pretoria, principal Livhuwani Ramano was expecting 132 grade 7 pupils to return to school on Monday.

Pupils were masked and their temperatures taken before they entered the premises. Classrooms were modified to ensure social distancing could be enforced in line with Covid-19 safety protocols, he said.

“We have eight grade 7 teachers so we divided the number of pupils by eight so every class has a maximum of 16 pupils,” he said.