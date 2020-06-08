Cold front headed towards Eastern Cape

The SA Weather Service in Port Elizabeth has warned that the “second cold influx for this winter season” could be expected later this week.

The office's spokesperson in Nelson Mandela Bay, Garth Sampson, said they were expecting strong to gale force winds on Wednesday, ahead of a cold front.

“By Thursday snowfalls are expected over the high lying areas of the Eastern Cape. This will be accompanied by very cold conditions, which will continue until Friday. Small stock farmers are thus advised to take the necessary precautions,” he said.

“Along the coast strong to gale force winds can be expected between Cape St Francis and Cannon Rocks. Rain showers will move in over the western and northern parts of the province. By Friday showers can be expected along the coast and adjacent interior.”

Sampson said they were not expecting major rainfall, with between 5mm and 10mm being forecast.