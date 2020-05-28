Covid-19: 60,000 Eastern Cape jobs at risk

At least 59,000 jobs could be lost in the Eastern Cape as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

About 14,000 of these positions could be shed in the next three months alone.

This is the grim outlook contained in a report from premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office, which has brought into focus the steep economic cliff facing the province and country.

The report, seen by HeraldLIVE's sister publication DispatchLIVE, was presented to the Covid-19 provincial command council at the weekend.

More than 400 businesses indicated they expected to shed a combined 14,000 jobs in the next three months.

The report adds another 45,000 jobs are “at risk” in the province's tourism sector, though no timelines are provided.

It says 50,000 tourism businesses may shut down nationally, which would affect 550,000 jobs across SA.