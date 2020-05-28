Safa puts one over PSL
The view of the SA Football Association that local football games cannot resume under the coronavirus pandemic appears to have prevailed in the joint task team that was formed by the local league and the mother body.
A fortnight ago, Safa and the PSL's joint liaison committee (JLC) formed a task team, which looked into the feasibility of the return of games...
